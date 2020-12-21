St Andrews street, Fife’s swankiest address, no longer top of Scotland’s rich list

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife can no longer boast the swankiest street in Scotland.

Golf Place, which is within putting distance of the historic Old Course at St Andrews, has been knocked from the top spot in the latest list of the country’s 25 most exclusive places to live.

The prime location in Scotland’s golfing capital, which has topped the annual Bank of Scotland list for the past three years, now comes in second place behind Regent Terrace in Edinburgh.

A home in this coveted capital address, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site with city views across Edinburgh, has an average price of £1.75million, just above Golf Place, with its average house prices of £1.73million.

However, Fife still makes the top 25 most exclusive list with two other addresses.

St Andrews house-hunters looking for luxury on a slightly lower budget also have The Scores which boasts equally picturesque coastal views with average homes hovering around an average £1.1m.

Liberty in the coastal village of Elie/EarlsFerry, makes the list for the first time at 23rd with prices costing an average £1m.

Edinburgh dominates the list with 18 of the top locations likely to set buyers back an average £1,366,500.

Sitting just outside the Old Town is the luxury address of Drummond Place, a new high entry this year and once home to Davie Bowie. A home here is priced at an average £1.36m.

In the west, Earls Gate in the affluent Lanarkshire suburb of Bothwell and home to several high profile footballers with average house prices of £1.17million makes 11th on the list.

Rubislaw Den South in the ‘Granite City,’ retains its status as Aberdeen’s most valuable postcode for a second year running with house prices averaging £1.13m.

Ricky Diggins, Director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Despite the extraordinary circumstances this year resulting in the industry not operating in its usual manner, demand has remained relatively healthy in Scotland with house prices increasing slightly.

“It is likely however that we will not see the full effects of the pandemic for some time.”