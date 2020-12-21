Eyes down: Doggie bingo sessions help dementia patients stay connected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

It’s eyes down for Georgie the golden retriever during a game of doggie bingo.

It might sound barking, but the four-year-old pooch has been picking the numbers during sessions with dementia patients in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

And the good news is there’s no need for a full house to take part as all games are beamed into players’ living rooms via the internet.

Georgie is one of three trained community dementia dogs taking part in the bingo sessions run by Alzheimer Scotland and the UK-wide charity Dogs for Good.

Members of Alzheimer Scotland’s Dundee and Kirkcaldy support groups are among those joining in.

Virtual dog bingo sessions were introduced at the start of lockdown to help clients stay connected and reduce social isolation,

They have delivered 70 group sessions so far, reaching many more people online than in person.

The dogs pick the balls during the games – but it isn’t always plain sailing.

Dog handler Carla Haizelden, who plays with her dog Billy, said: “Doggy bingo is very straightforward and easy to play.

“The players can watch Billy go and fetch a ball with a random number on it from a container.

“He passes it to me and I read out the number.

“Although the dogs are all very well trained we do allow them to have their own personality so it’s only natural that they sometimes get distracted and go off.

“There have been times during a game when Billy walks off to get my slippers or a toy instead of a bingo ball and that always gives everyone a bit of a laugh.

“He also gets impatient and whines when I’m talking too much because he wants to get on with the playing game and pick the numbers.”

Feedback has been incredibly positive.

Donna Paterson, a dementia advisor at Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Participants can’t wait for the next session.

“They want to know when it is and they love the fact that it’s the dog that picks the bingo balls.

“They’re quite a competitive bunch and they’re really enjoying the banter online – it’s been a highlight for them and us and a real boost of positivity in the day.”

The charity will train a pool of dementia dog volunteers in the new year to help deliver even more sessions due to the rising demand.