Christmas Trees of Hope and wood slice project bringing festive cheer to Falkland and Cambo estates

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Falkland Stewardship Trust and Cambo Heritage Trust have united in the lead up to Christmas to bring some “hope” to local communities.

Funded by Leader in Fife, they have organised a ‘Christmas Trees of Hope’ initiative and are asking local communities to contribute.

Helen Lawrenson Falkland Stewardship Trust director, said: “The trees have been inspired by the traditional clootie wells which were places of pilgrimage in Celtic areas.

“They are wells or springs, almost always with a tree growing beside them, where strips of cloth or rags have been left, usually tied to the branches of the tree as part of a healing ritual.

© Supplied by Falkland Stewardship

“People are being asked to take a wood slice and decorate.

“On one side, something you are grateful for, or happy to see the back of in 2020.

“On the other side something you wish for, or are looking forward to in 2021.”

The Christmas Trees of Hope are on display throughout December at the Stables on Falkland Estate and at Cambo Estate.

The wood slices will be burned on Hogmanay, “releasing all our hopes into 2021 and fingers crossed they all come true”.

© Supplied by Falkland Stewardship

Helen added: “At Falkland we’ve had contributions from over 400 people. Cambo also has had a huge take up: local primary schools, community councils, local shops and walkers.

“The trees are on display outside of the Stables and are becoming a bit of a talking point.”

Also at Falkland is the Falkland Centre for Stewardship’s Festival Trail through the woods.

This free family friendly walking trail through the forest can be accessed by starting at the Forest of Falkland car park off the A912 (the Falkland to Strathmiglo road) and ending at the Stables building on the estate.