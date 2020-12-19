Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Reports of woman trapped in car on its roof after accident on A92 Fife to Dundee road

by Steven Rae
December 19 2020, 12.56pm Updated: December 19 2020, 1.32pm
The A92 is currently blocked southbound at the Forgan Roundabout due to a car accident.

Early reports indicate a female was trapped in a car on its roof.

One witness said there was “a huge queue of traffic, and loads of emergency vehicles,” including police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to say the carriageway was blocked southbound.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.

