Kirkcaldy traders enjoy pre-Christmas sales before Covid-19 clampdown

Kirkcaldy traders had been enjoying a last-minute surge before the announcement that all non-essential retail and hospitality will close on Boxing Day.

The last Saturday before Christmas is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the week, and independent businesses on Kirkcaldy High Street said sales were as expected despite the pandemic.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Hours before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that all of Scotland will go into Level 4 restrictions from Boxing Day, High Street traders said business was steady.

Louise Canny, who runs jewellery and gift shop Eloise, said: “There are fewer people, but that’s a pattern that has been going on for the last 30 years. It’s following its normal pattern rather than being a Covid-19 thing.

“I think in general people are still doing what they would normally do at Christmas.”

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Meanwhile, Mike Lowe who runs Cupcake Coffee Box, said Saturday was no busier than any other weekend, but was feeling positive about 2021 having invested “upwards of £40,000” in his four sites.

“I’m a busy coffee shop. I’m still seeing incomes I saw last year,” he said.

“To me it’s been just as busy. In fact, I think it’s quite encouraging. I’ve just opened one down the road, I’m opening another one in Markinch.

“We spent a lot of money on new outside furniture etc. That’s paid off for us.

“I’ve invested so I’m hoping by April things start moving pretty quickly.”