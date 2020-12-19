Public reminded not to approach missing Fife man Robert Clark as police renew appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have renewed an appeal to find a missing Fife man the public has been warned not to approach.

Robert Clark, known locally as “Rab” or “Sparky”, was last seen at around 8.45pm on Sunday November 15 in the Lumphinnans area.

He was riding a red and black coloured Honda CBR600 motorcycle with the registration number SF51 FYT.

Chief Inspector Paul Dick from Police Scotland’s Fife Division said: “We would ask members of the public not to approach him but would ask anyone who has seen him or who has any information to please get in touch with us immediately.

“We would also appeal to Mr Clark himself to get in touch.”

Mr Clark, of Inverkeithing, is described as 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with short dark but greying hair.

He wears glasses and is known to have a goatee beard but he may now be clean shaven.

When last seen he was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with green inlays, black jeans and brown boots. He was also wearing a red coloured motorcycle helmet.

“Since Mr Clark has been reported missing we have carried out extensive enquiries but despite this we have not managed to locate him or his motorcycle,” said Mr Dick.

“There have been several potential sightings of him in the west Fife area and Edinburgh which have been investigated.

“Today we have published new images of Mr Clark in the hope that someone may recognise him. Please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1487 of November 17, 2020.”