Appeal for witnesses after serious road accident at Forgan roundabout

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road accident south of Dundee resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital with what was described as a serious hand injury after a car overturned at the Forgan roundabout near Newport-on-Tay on Saturday.

She had been the passenger in a Ford Mondeo which ended up on its roof and she had to be cut free from the vehicle by fire crews.

The 26-year-old man who was driving the car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other vehicles were involved.

It happened at around 11.40am and the road was closed until around 5.10pm while the accident was investigated and the carriageway was cleared of debris.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️15:45 The #A92 has been closed S/B at the Tay Bridge Roundabout due to Accident Investigation works⛔️ Traffic heavy on the bridge this afternoon with a local diversion in place🚗#PlanAhead #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @tay_road_bridge pic.twitter.com/FEkPhZjjeD — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 19, 2020

Heavy traffic was reported on the Tay Bridge as a result of the southbound carriageway being closed and motorists were asked to follow local diversions.

Sergeant Michelle Burns, of Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, urged members of the public with information to get in touch.

She said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have seen the vehicle involved beforehand.

“Anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1354 of December 19.”

Meanwhile, two people escaped injury after an accident on the A911 road linking Windygates and Glenrothes.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on the single carriageway road at around 11.15am on Sunday.

Police Scotland said a man and a woman were taken to hospital for precautionary check-ups following the accident.

“The road was due to reopen around 12.45pm,” said a police spokeswoman.

Drivers reported tailbacks as emergency services attended the incident.