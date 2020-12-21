Police manhunt after staff threatened with weapon and robbed at Fife filling station

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting for two men who threatened staff at a Fife petrol station with a weapon before carrying out a robbery.

The incident happened at around 4.40am on Monday, at the BP filling station in Bothwell Street, Dunfermline.

Detectives investigating the incident say two masked men entered the station and threatened the male member of staff with a weapon and demanded money.

The two suspects then made off with a three-figure sum of cash and a quantity of tobacco. The 25 year-old worker was uninjured.

Both suspects are described as white, around 6ft in height and of medium build.

They were wearing dark-coloured tracksuit trousers and grey hooded tops with their hoods up. Both of them were also wearing face coverings.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead of Dunfermline Police Station said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the member of staff who is extremely shaken as a result of this robbery.

“We are carrying out inquiries and gathering CCTV footage from the local area to establish more information to trace the two men responsible for this robbery.

“At this time I would urge anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area of Bothwell Street to contact us.

“We believe that there were dog walkers in the area around the time of the robbery and I would urge them to contact us as they may have witnessed something vital to this enquiry.

“Anyone who has any information that will assist this investigation, or anyone driving in the local area with dash-cam footage is asked to contact detectives at Dunfermline through 101 quoting reference number 0380 of 21 December.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”