Coronavirus: ‘Undoubted pressures’ on Fife’s largest hospital says medical director

Fife’s top doctor has urged the public to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions as the region’s largest hospital faces “undoubted pressures”.

NHS Fife medical director Dr Christopher McKenna said health bosses had been prepared for the fact this winter would be “especially challenging” for staff at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

He said the public has a crucial role in protecting hospital services by following national guidance.

“There is a direct correlation between the prevalence of Covid-19 in our communities and the numbers of people requiring care in our hospitals.

“That’s why it is crucial that people stick with the public health measures in place in order to reduce transmission rates in Fife and prevent additional pressure of our hospitals.

“While there are undoubted pressures on the Victoria Hospital, our services continue to operate well.

“We have spent many months redesigning our services to ensure they are as robust as possible ahead of this difficult period.

“Healthcare staff across Fife are working incredibly hard to ensure the standard of care patients receive is maintained and they continue to be a credit to us as they have been throughout our response to the pandemic.”

In January, before the UK was in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was said to be at “bursting point”, operating at 109% capacity as the demands of winter combined with delays in community care packages.

Dr McKenna said: “It is really important that local people recognise the vital role they play in helping us to keep our hospitals running effectively.

“Across Scotland, access to urgent care has changed ahead of this winter to support hospitals in managing the increased demand for healthcare.

“Those with life-threatening conditions including suspected heart attacks or strokes, severe breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, or severe injury should continue to call 999 or go straight to A&E.

“It’s really important that those with non-life threatening conditions call their local medical practice in the first instance, or call NHS 24 on 111 if medical attention is needed and can’t wait for their medical practice or dentist to re-open.

Fife Council’s co-leaders, Labour councillor David Ross and SNP councillor David Alexander, said level four restrictions coming into force on Boxing Day were “not what anyone would hope for over the Christmas holidays”.

In a joint statement, they said: “Our hope is that 2021 will bring more positive news but, in the meantime, we have to stick with it.

“It’s important that we all continue to follow the public health guidance and help reduce the spread of the virus. We know it’s tough, particularly at this time of year, but we all have to work together to keep our loved ones safe and healthy.”

The co-leaders said schools were making preparations for online learning from January 11 and gave an assurance that essential services would continue.