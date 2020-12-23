Gift card will give Kirkcaldy businesses a new year boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Kirkcaldy gift card will give the town’s businesses a continued boost, despite a post Christmas shutdown.

Thousands of pounds have been spent on the card, which can be loaded with money and spent in more than 20 local shops.

While non-essential retail will close from Boxing Day when Tier 4 restrictions are imposed, the card is valid for a year meaning many stores can expect customers to return when they reopen.

The town’s independent retailers have enjoyed a successful festive shopping period, with many traders saying business has been steady.

Labour councillor Neil Crooks said the success was also down to teamwork.

“The gift card has been excellent and has been a big boon to the local economy.

“It’s a great initiative for Kirkcaldy and shows people are working together.

“We need to have the retailers working together like this rather than competing against each other.

“It’s good for the community and the town as a whole.”

Mr Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, added: “It’s a great way to attract and keep spend in the local area.”

Cara Forrester, of the Love Oor Lang Toun group, said 2020 had been one of the most challenging years on record for the retail industry.

“Despite this, we are so proud of our range of independent businesses in Kirkcaldy who have risen to the challenge.

“Kirkcaldy has a lot of positive stories to tell this year despite what local businesses have faced.

“From the number of new independent shops opening, to the highly successful artisan market, to the growing cafe culture…our town’s story is one of hard work, positivity and hope.

“We also have a growing sense of collaboration between the business community and other organisations and partners – team Kirkcaldy is getting stronger by the day.

“We are all working together and as hard as we can to ensure people have a range of ways to shop local and support their town in person, online via ShopAppy Kirkcaldy and via the newly launched Kirkcaldy Gift Card.”

The gift card can be bought online at kirkcaldygiftcard.com

Any business interested in becoming part of the programme should contact Hazel Cross at hazel.cross@fife.gov.uk