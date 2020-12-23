Two men charged in connection with alleged ‘masked’ robbery of Fife BP garage

Two men are due in court following an alleged robbery at a Fife petrol station.
The pair, aged 28 and 42, have been charged by police in connection with an incident at the BP garage on Bothwell Street, Dunfermline, on Monday at about 4.40am.
The men are due in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, police claimed that a three-figure sum of cash and tobacco was taken by masked men during the alleged robbery.
