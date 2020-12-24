Jail for Fife shoplifter who ran red lights, drove through roadworks and refused breathalyser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dunfermline woman has been jailed for shoplifting and motoring offences.

Rachel Stewart drove erratically in the centre of Dunfermline with no headlights on.

She went through red traffic lights and then drove into roadworks on the Coal Road, which was closed.

When she got out of the car, she needed help to walk and refused a breath test.

Stewart, 40, of Adamson Crescent, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on August 21 at Debenhams she stole a bottle of fragrance.

She also admitted that on November 17 at Appin Crescent, St Margarets Drive and Nethertown Broad Street, she drove a car dangerously and without insurance.

She further admitted that at Dunfermline police station she repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats to officers and that she also failed to provide breath samples.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said Stewart was caught on camera shoplifting and the police saw her driving erratically.

He told the court: “She drove through red traffic lights at Appin Crescent, was swerving about on St Margarets Drive and went through another red light in Nethertown Broad Street.”

Stewart then drove on to Coal Road even though it was closed for roadworks.

Police had stopped their vehicle and went over to speak to Stewart, who appeared unsteady.

She refused to provide a breath sample and told officers: “I’m going to shoot you in the head.”

Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed Stewart for eight months and banned her from driving for two years and four months.