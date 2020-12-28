Anger at TSB closures as residents battle to save East Neuk’s last bank

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 400 people have signed a petition calling on the TSB to rethink the closure of its north east Fife branches.

Campaigner Rhuaraidh Fleming presented the signatures to TSB chief executive Debbie Crosbie and said people are furious at the decision.

Branches in Cupar and Anstruther are among seven in Fife earmarked for closure in March.

The Anstruther branch is the last remaining bank in the East Neuk, following the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2017.

Its loss is seen as a bitter blow to elderly residents in particular.

Mr Fleming said: “I am very disappointed that TSB have taken the decision to go ahead with their proposed closures in north east Fife.

“Their decision to close their Anstruther branch is a particularly cruel blow as TSB knew they were the last bank in the East Neuk.

“People in Anstruther, and across the East Neuk, are furious about this decision.

“The are rightly angered by the bank taking this step, despite the problems it will cause for their customers, especially business owners and elderly people.

“I have seen first hand the queues out the door of this busy bank branch and the decision to close it is mystifying.”

Disappointment

Mr Fleming said delivery of the petition demonstrated the anger and disappointment felt in the community.

“I have also asked the bank to urgently detail how it will help its customers who cannot use digital or telephone banking or visit distant branches.

“It is unacceptable that they are abandoning the East Neuk but it would be unforgivable if they abandoned their customers.”

The campaigner has also sought assurances that the bank will not make frontline staff redundant.

Age Concern was among those to react angrily to October’s closure announcement, which also affects branches in Buckhaven, Burntisland, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy and Rosyth

Brian Sloan, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We’re appalled by this latest round of closures, which will undoubtedly hit older and vulnerable customers hardest.

“The disappearance of almost half TSB’s Scottish branches will inevitably lead to banking deserts and make it harder for customers to manage their money.”

TSB chief executive Debbie Crosbie said the closures were needed due to a marked shift towards digital banking.

“We are reshaping our business to transform the customer experience and set us up for the future,” she said.

“This means having the right balance between branches on the high street and our digital platforms, enabling us to offer the very best experience for our personal and business customers across the UK.”