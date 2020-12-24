Mystery continues to surround identity of Glenrothes remains

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Mystery continues to surround the identity of human remains discovered in Glenrothes industrial estate, a month on from police issuing facial reconstruction of the person they think it could be.

Police, who launched a major investigation after the grim discovery by two teenagers at a remote part of Whitehill Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Glenrothes in September, confirmed they are no nearer to knowing the identity of the remains and that “enquiries are ongoing”.

Following extensive forensic investigation of the area and the remains, Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston in November issued a public appeal and issued images of a male they want the public to identify.

© POLICE SCOTLAND/UNPIXS (EUROPE)

Facial reconstruction of the remains were collated by experts at John Moore’s University in Liverpool.

Officers say the man was at least 35, had lost several teeth and had a surgical plate fitted in his left ankle.

It’s also believed the body had been at the Glenrothes location where it was found for at least two years.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Hopes that the discovery would be that of long-term missing Glenrothes men Allan Bryant or Kenneth Jones were dashed when investigating officers confirmed eight days after the discovery, that it was neither of the two local men.

Allan Bryant has not been seen since leaving Styx night club in the town in the early hours of November 3, 2013 while Kenneth Jones, 18, has not been seen since leaving his home on the same date 15 years earlier in 1998.

Police have been working with a number of forensics experts, including those at the Liverpool-based Face Lab.

“There are a number of distinctive features that we have been able to establish about the man,” said Mr Houliston.

“We know that he was at least 35 years of age but may have been significantly older.

“He was about 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in in height, he was of slight build and had lost a number of teeth during his life.

“In addition to that, what we do know is that he had also sustained a fracture to his left ankle at some point and had a surgical plate fitted to this.”

The plate’s batch number indicates it may have been fitted in a hospital in Fife, Sheffield or Ashford in Kent in December 1998.

Mr Houliston and his team are still hopeful somebody would look at the image and recognise him or the information given.

However, police remain tight lipped over individual lines of enquiry including that of Pauline Gibson who contacted police just hours after the images were released indicating that she thought the discovery could be that of her brother, Paul Booth who went missing from his home in Cumbernauld in October 2016

Anyone with relevant information can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be sent by email to operationrimau@scotland.pnn.police.uk or submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) website via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S26-PO1