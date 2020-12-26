Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife couples have received the best possible Christmas present after midwives at Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy delivered their babies on Christmas Day.

Proud parents Debbie Lister,35, and her partner Colin Sanaghan, 47, were the first to welcome their new born baby boy into the world shortly before 1am on Christmas morning, the first of several Christmas Day babies to be born in the Kingdom.

The bouncing baby boy, who is yet to be given a name, weighed in at a healthy 7lbs 5oz and mother and baby are and it’s fair to say mum and dad – along with all the staff at the Vic’s maternity ward – were smitten from the minute they laid eyes on him.

Senior Charge Midwife at the Vic, Amanda Munro, said the birth went without complication and both mother and baby were doing well and resting soon afterwards.

So happy were staff at the maternity ward with the little one that Debbie and Colin were later allowed to take the new arrival home on Christmas morning.

However the morning proved anything but quiet for the Fife midwives working the festive shift who were called upon safely deliver a further three Christmas Day babies before the morning was out.

But before anyone could sit down to their turkey, baby Elijah made his entry into the world at 12.40pm.