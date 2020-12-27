‘Always stunning’: Anstruther to Crail walking route voted the best in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A picturesque section of the Fife coastal path has been voted the best walking route in Scotland.

Readers of Which? Magazine also scored the Anstruther to Crail stretch of the 116-mile route one of the top routes in the UK.

© Picasa

It comes in just behind the Buttermere Circuit and Helvellyn in the Lake District.

Which? describes the four miles between the two popular East Neuk destinations as “a comfortable saunter between two fishing villages”.

And it gives it five stars for peace and quiet.

It is also waymarked, allowing walkers to find their way while enjoying the views over the Firth of Forth.

© Shutterstock / David McElroy

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie is not surprised by the result.

“The Anstruther to Crail stretch of the coastal path is one of my favourites too and I have run it and walked it at every opportunity I can get,” he said.

“Whether it’s raining, sunny, windy or calm the route is always stunning.”

He added: “From the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther and the washing lines on the harbour at Cellardyke, to the Coves rock formations and the stunning harbour at Crail, there is so much to enjoy.

“But it is the views out to sea with the constantly-changing weather, to the boats fishing for prawns and crabs, to the Isle of May and Bass Rock in the distance that are stunning.”

The Fife route scored 86 points in the Which? survey.

Fifty routes rated

It asked people to rate more than 50 popular routes, ranging from gentle strolls to full-day hikes.

The Buttermere Circuit, a 4.5-mile lakeside walk took the top spot, receiving a walk score of 88%.

Helvellyn, a tough, eight-hour hike up the third-highest peak in the Lake District, scored 87%.

The Rhossili Headland in Gower and Solva to St David’s route in Pembrokeshire also scored 87%.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Whether you’re looking for easy-going strolls to fill the space between Christmas and the new year, or you’re after a breathtaking hike to help you shake the dust off your feet after this year, our run down of the the country’s favourite walks should provide plenty of inspiration.

“While coronavirus restrictions might prevent us from travelling to some of the farther-flung destinations on our list, the good news is that we are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to stunning walks across the UK, meaning there are walks to be enjoyed wherever you are in the country.”