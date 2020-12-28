‘We remain determined’: Dunfermline cultural venues to press ahead with plans, despite coronavirus pressures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bosses at two Fife cultural venues are pressing ahead with plans for the future, despite the challenges of 2020.

Bill and Simon Fletcher of the Alhambra Theatre Trust and Ian Moir of the Fire Station Creative want to work with other arts and hospitality businesses to ensure they come through the coronavirus crisis together.

“We remain determined to drive forward our plans.” Simon Fletcher, Alhambra Theatre Trust.

Both Dunfermline-based charitable trusts are significant contributors to the town’s economy.

They also support the growth of the arts within the wider Fife area.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Across Scotland, the creative industries comprise more than 15,000 businesses and 73,000 jobs.

Simon Fletcher said the last year had been extremely difficult.

“These are tough times for all concerned.” Labour MSP Alex Rowley.

However, he is determined to continue the Alhambra’s stage school to provide opportunities for young people.

He also plans to help rebuild the town centre.

Working in partnership

“We remain determined to drive forward our plans to open up opportunities for the development of the arts as part of the wider Dunfermline and Fife economy,” he said.

“We are working in partnership with a number of venues across the arts and hospitality sector so that we can develop a plan for building back the town centre as we come through the current crisis.”

© D C Thomson & Co Ltd

Mr Moir, whose project supplies studios and placements for local artists and graduates, wants to continue providing support.

“These are challenging times and we have been able to secure some government support but with another lockdown announced it is going to be tougher,” he said.

“We want to work with other venues in the Dunfermline area and with local politicians to plan for a collaborative approach to building back for the town and the area.”

Key area for growth

Labour MSP Alex Rowley said the creative industries sector makes an important contribution to Scotland’s national wealth.

The jobs it provides also help the local economy.

“I am continuing to work to support many businesses within the creative sector and the hospitality sector, both of which will be key to the revamp of our town centres,” he said.

“These are tough times for all concerned but it is worth remembering that Scotland’s creative industries contributes more than £5 billion to the Scottish economy every year.

“Increasingly, Dunfermline is seen as a key area for growth.”