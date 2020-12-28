‘There is absolutely no excuse’: Recycling points in Methil and Dunfermline left overflowing with Christmas waste

Something went wrong - please try again later.

“Environmental vandals” have been blasted for leaving Fife’s recycling points overflowing with Christmas waste.

People dumped hundreds of cardboard boxes, piles of wrapping paper and full bin bags at points in Methil and Dunfermline on Christmas day.

The rubbish kept stacking up even once bins were full and car parks were left brimming with refuse.

© Supplied by John O'Brien

Fife Council said the mess was unacceptable and sent workers in to clear it.

Methil SNP councillor John O’Brien said an increase in online shopping had led to more waste this year.

“People haven’t been going to the shops for their Christmas shopping because of the pandemic,” he said

“They’ve ordered online instead and they’re left with all this cardboard as a result.

“A lot of people just don’t know how to recycle properly.”

This is Dunfermline retail park tonight . This is 2020. Unbelievable 👇 pic.twitter.com/YDtIJB1Cdq — heatherdewar (@HDewarSport) December 26, 2020

Mr O’Brien said the council was planning to get tougher on offenders because of continued fly-tipping.

“We’re now talking about putting cameras up and sending officers and the police to those who don’t abide by the rules,” he said.

“It’s not acceptable, whether there’s a pandemic or not.

“It’s a public health danger and if people find recycling points full, they should take their rubbish home again.”

Fife Council’s environment spokesman, SNP councillor Ross Vettraino, said the region’s 11 recycling centres are still open and urged people to think about the impact of dumping on their communities.

“Don’t engage in environmental vandalism by leaving paper and cardboard at recycling points when bins are full,” he said.

“Environmental vandalism is occasioned by people who don’t care about the environment.

“Nor do they care about other people. It’s not good enough.”

No excuse

He added: “The council must step up its efforts to improve its policing of environmental vandalism and that’s what I intend to do.

“There is absolutely no excuse.”

Mr Vettraino said Fife had one of the best kerbside collection services in the country.

“It also has the best network of recycling centres in Scotland,” he said.

“There must be very, very few people who don’t have access to a car and cannot use a centre.

“Fife has excellent services and people should therefore use them.

“It’s almost unbelievable that they don’t.”