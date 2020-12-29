Major revamp to iconic R&A clubhouse in St Andrews gets green light

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Ambitious plans to transform the iconic Royal and Ancient (R&A) clubhouse at the Old Course in St Andrews without drastically altering the famous landscape have been given the green light.

Most of the work, which will effectively treble the accommodation space on site, will be carried out underground, with a large basement level extension due to be created to the north and south by digging below the existing car park area.

The new facilities will therefore connect into the current structure, meaning the clubhouse will not only be able to cope with increasing demand and competitive golf tournaments but will also allow women members – who currently make use of a locker room around 50 yards away at Forgan House – to access facilities within the clubhouse itself for the first time.

© Supplied

Landmarks including the Cutty Sark flagpole, which was gifted to the R&A following refurbishment at Gray’s Shipyard in Essex in 1943, and the Playfair Monument, commemorating the life and works of Lord Lyon Playfair, will also be carefully dismantled, refurbished and repositioned within the new landscape.

The changes represent the biggest development at the clubhouse since its foundation stone was laid in July 1853.

The Courier understands no community objections to the plans were received, and Fife Council planners have now formally rubber-stamped planning permission.

Case officer William Shand explained: “The proposed extension and internal and external alterations will enhance the character appearance of the listed building without damaging any features of special architectural or historic interest.

“It will preserve the character and appearance of the St Andrews Conservation Area and would not harm the specific qualities, character and integrity of the St Andrews Links Garden and Designed Landscape.

“The proposal is also acceptable with regard to impact on parking and road safety and is in accordance with national policy, the Development Plan and relevant guidance.”

Developers will have to provide full samples of external materials before work gets under way in 2021, while the council has also asked for new bollards to be set back at least 500mm from the adopted public road at the site to avoid conflict with passing vehicles.

The rising bollards proposed around the clubhouse are to be installed with security concerns in mind, providing extra protection against terrorist attacks or the risk of runaway vehicles following the Glasgow bin lorry incident six years ago.

© DC Thomson

Complete relocation and new build options had previously been considered by R&A chiefs.

However, the clubhouse’s reverential status with golfers all over the world – due to its location overlooking the first tee and providing an iconic backdrop behind the 18th green – saw those approaches rejected.

According to the proposals, 450 combined male and female lockers, providing adequate bench and hanging space, will be created along with showers and toilet facilities.

Bag storage areas catering for up to 500 golf bags and trolleys are planned, as are a drying room, a family-friendly meeting area to assist in the promotion of junior golf, the installation of a lift and redesigned ramps for disabled access.