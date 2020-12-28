Fife minnows aiming for Scottish Cup giant-killing in club’s biggest ever match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Cup fever has swept through a small community in Fife as its football team prepare for the biggest game of its history on Monday evening.

For all eyes, and even the television cameras, will be on Dundonald Bluebell’s first round tie versus Queens Park.

It’s the first time the East of Scotland League side from Cardenden have reached the first round proper in its 82-year existence and fans are anticipating a possible historic giant killing over their Glasgow counterparts currently riding high at the top of the Scottish 2nd division.

Kevin Fotheringham, manager, said: “It’s what everyone is striving for to make the later rounds of the cups.

“Broxburn’s done it, Penicuik has done it and there’s no reason why teams like Dundonald Bluebell can’t do it.

“You’ve got to strive to do as best as you can and that’s where everyone should be looking to go at this level.

The club secured its place in the first round draw thanks to a 4-2 victory over Easthouses Lily at Starks Park earlier this month and chairman, Dougie Rogerson is in no doubt how big the tie is for the club.

“This is major for myself and the club and for the village as a whole,” he said.

“We knew we had a lot of ambition but I didn’t think we’d reach as high as we are to be playing in the Scottish Cup and being live on television.”

Former Raith Rovers, Arbroath and Stirling Albion centre half, Craig Wedderburn, who has turned out at the club’s Moorside Park ground in Cardenden for the past four seasons, is hoping tonight’s game will help banish a previous cup nightmare.

“My friends keep reminding me not to score an own goal like I did the last time in the cup versus Rangers. That was nine years ago and they are still bringing it up to this day so I’ll need to rectify that this time,” he explained.

Allan Halliday, General Manager, said there’ll be a few more than normal willing the team on tonight too.

We’d normally be getting about 300 people at a home game,” said Allan.

“However, tonight everyone in the area will be getting behind the club including everyone in Cardenden, the East of Scotland League and the junior leagues will behind us and I just how we can do our best and make everyone proud.”

One of those will be former midfielder, David Fleming, who admits he still has a soft spot for the club over 40 years after hanging up his own boots.

“Still to this day Dundonald are still the first result I look for in the sports pages every Sunday.

“When they were drawn against Queens Park I was more than delighted for the club as it’ll give them some good income.

“I will be sat in front of the television having a shout and urging them on in their quest for stardom.”