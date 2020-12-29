Deaths linked to growing Covid-19 cluster at Glenrothes Hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A number of people have died following an outbreak of coronavirus connected to a Fife hospital ward.

At least 27 staff and patients associated with Ward 1 at Glenrothes Hospital have so far tested positive for the virus, although it is thought the number will rise.

NHS Fife has confirmed there have been deaths linked to the cluster, but would only say the number is fewer than five for reasons of confidentiality.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved at this time.”

The ward, which provides rehabilitation services for adults, has been closed to new admissions for most of this month after 11 staff and patients tested positive for the virus at the start of December.

Enhanced cleaning has been in place since the outbreak was confirmed in an effort to slow the spread, but the most recent update has revealed the number of people affected has more than doubled in recent weeks.

NHS Fife is continuing to monitor the situation.

Helen Buchanan, the health board’s director of nursing, said: “Our first priority is the safety of patients and staff and we have taken a number of actions in order to try to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Enhanced cleaning measures are in place, in addition to our already stringent cleaning schedules, and the ward is closed to new admissions.”

Elsewhere, the Balcurvie Ward at Cameron Hospital in Windygates was closed to new admissions last month after a cluster of confirmed cases was identified there.

A total of 31 staff and patients tested positive for Covid-19, and visiting continues to be suspended, except for patients receiving end-of-life care.

NHS Fife has urged anyone intending to visit patients in any of its sites to stay away if they feel unwell or have any of the known symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss or change to the sense of smell or taste.

Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website at www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

A local online support hub has also been created to provide information on testing for Covid-19 and updates on the pandemic via www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.