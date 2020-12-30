Jail for East Neuk sex attacker who threatened to torch victim’s home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife sex attacker has been jailed for 20 months.

Kierran Kerr, who sexually assaulted a victim at an address in an East Neuk village, was placed on the sex offenders register for a decade at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was also handed a five-year non-harassment order to stay away from the woman.

The court was told Kerr called his victim and showed her footage of a burning car, and threatened to rape her and torch her home.

Kerr, from the East Neuk, admitted sexually assaulting a woman on July 7 and 8.

He also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour by showing her mobile phone footage of a burning car and threatening to rape her.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “At 2am the complainer was in her dining room when the accused entered via the back door. He held up a condom packet.

“He approached her and hugged her from behind and she told him to stop. She managed to shake him off and sent a Facebook message asking for help.

“He grabbed her leggings and tried to stop her. He touched her chest. He grabbed her by the crotch and tried to get his hand under her leggings.”

A friend came and managed to drive away with the victim.

When they returned a short time later, Kerr was in the middle of the road and forced them to stop.

He then called them and showed them footage of a car on fire before making a rape threat.

Miss Irvine said: “She informed the police the accused had threatened to burn her house down and had sexually assaulted her.”

She said when officers arrived at Kerr’s home he got into a stand-off with them and refused to let them enter. They eventually had to force the door open.

Miss Irvine added: “The accused tried to flee. He ran upstairs and closed the bedroom door. He jumped out the window and was apprehended.

“He stated his ankle was slightly sore but he could still walk on it. He was taken to hospital and his heelbone was broken.”

Solicitor Catriona Clark, defending, said: “Drugs and drink had been taken. He has limited recollection of events that night.

“He has a memory of returning to the complainer’s home. His recollection thereafter is very limited.”

Kerr was on bail at the time, for motoring and breach of the peace offences, and was subsequently jailed for nine months in respect of those charges.