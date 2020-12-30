Driver taken to hospital after two HGV lorries collide on busy Fife road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One person has been taken to hospital after two HGV vehicles collided at a popular truck stop in Fife this morning.

The collision involving two articulated vehicles occurred in Sandpiper Drive, Halbeath shortly before 10am on Wednesday, December 30.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene and officers quickly set up road traffic management system after the road was partially blocked.

The cabin of at least one of the vehicles suffered extensive damage and police confirmed that one person had been taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The extent of the individual’s injuries are not yet known.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “”Officers attended a crash involving two lorries on Sandpiper Drive, Dunfermline, on Wednesday, December 30, around 9.50am.

“One of the drivers has been taken to hospital.”

A police operated traffic flow is continuing as recovery of the two vehicles continues.