‘Deeply disappointed’: Spar accused of greed as it confirms Dunfermline Post Office closure

Spar has been accused of putting profit before people following its decision to close Post Office services in Dunfermline.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley said the retailer is driven by greed rather than the needs of communities.

He described the move as “very sad”.

Spar announced in December that the Post Office counter at its Pittsburgh Road branch will close on January 23.

A spokesperson said the service is no longer viable as it is impacting on overall store operations.

It will mean the loss of banking facilities as well as the ability to send mail and parcels.

Halbeath residents have launched a campaign to save the counter amid fears its loss will be “utterly devastating”.

© PA

Deeply disappointed

Mr Rowley said: “It is very sad that this important service is being taken out so the company can use the space to maximise more profits from its store with no regard for the local community.

“I am deeply disappointed and do not believe this bodes well for a company that is clearly driven by greed over the needs of people and communities.

“I will continue to work with the Post Office to see if an alternative can be found.”

The mid Scotland and Fife MSP wrote to Spar warning them of the “very real detrimental impact” of their decision.

“I want them at every level to know just how badly they are letting down the community of Halbeath and surrounding communities,” he said.

“Their value statement says, ‘We are proud to have the communities we reside in at the heart of everything we do’.

“Clearly that means nothing when it comes to Halbeath.”

Spar’s response

Spar chief executive Colin McLean confirmed the Post Office at the branch will close on January 23 as planned.

There will be no job losses or redundancies as a result of the move.

“We are continually reviewing the services within our stores and the Post Office counter we currently operate in our Halbeath store is impacting our overall store operations, meaning it is no longer viable for us to continue to offer the service at this site,” Mr McLean said.

“In the current climate and with additional pressures on our stores, we must ensure that we protect our core business.

“This means having a convenience store that can trade well and sustainably service the community in which it operates.”

The company took into account the distance to the nearest Post Office before making the decision.

In this case, the nearest Post Office counters are at Abbeyview, Halbeath Road or Townhill.