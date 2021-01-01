Tributes to much-loved Fife darts player who died from Covid-19 at Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid to a much loved Fife darts player who lost his fight with coronavirus over Christmas.

Craig Abercrombie, of Cardenden, passed away at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Boxing Day having tested positive for Covid-19. He was 54.

Friend of the family John Gilfillan, who is also the funeral director arranging the memorial service, said: “Craig fought covid with such might over these past few weeks.

“His wife Sharon, son Logan, all the neighbours in Woodend Road, Cardenden, and everyone who knew and loved Craig all hoped and prayed that he would pull through, but sadly not to be.

“Craig was loved by many, including his wee dog Lacey. He was a familiar sight passing up and down Woodend Road taking Lacey for a walk, where he loved to pass the time of day.

“Craig was a sociable man, highly respected and only saw the best in people. It is with a sad irony his illness and subsequent passing was during the Christmas period. He loved the tradition of Christmas, with the most colourful Christmas display in his front garden brightening up the neighbourhood, helping a local charity.”

Mr Abercrombie, who was a familiar face at Fife darts tournaments, had recently mourned the loss of close friend Peter Dickson, who was also a keen darts player.

“His very good friend Peter Dickson passed away last April. Craig was a tower of strength to Peter and his partner Karen as his best friend lost the brave battle with cancer,” said Mr Gilfillan.

“It was Craig who arranged the large turnout lining the pavements as Peter departed from the family home on his final journey.

“Both Craig and Peter were renowned for their darts.”

The funeral cortege will depart from the family home in Woodend Road at 2.30pm on Thursday January 7, for those wishing to pay their final respects.

Gordon Donnelly from Fife Darts said: “On behalf of all at Fife Darts we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Sharon Abercrombie and all her family at this sad time with the passing of their beloved Craig Abercrombie.

“Craig was a fantastic player in his own right and was a forever present at most of the Fife tournaments and a great friend to all.

“He will be sadly missed. RIP pal. You will never be forgotten.”