Public rally round after Fife family lose everything in devastating house fire

A Fife family have lost everything after their home was destroyed in a devastating blaze.

Owner Iain Miller and his two daughters escaped the property with the pet dog, Frank, unharmed but watched on helpless as the blaze ripped through the family home in Canmore Grove, Dunfermline, on Wednesday evening.

Neighbours also looked on in horror as four fire crews – three from Dunfermline, one from Lochgelly, and a height vehicle – spent more than six hours battling to bring the incident under control.

The fire started shortly before 6pm and quickly took hold before spreading upstairs and into the roof.

One eyewitness said they were shocked at how quickly the fire took hold.

“It was awful to watch someone’s house be so completely destroyed like that, “ they said.

“Fire engines were pretty quickly but the house was already well alight.

“Firefighters really had to battle with it and it was shocking to see the flames coming from the roof.”

Mr Miller was contacted but unavailable for comment, however, commenting on his company Facebook page he said had been left “devastated” by the traumatic events.

He added: “As I’m sure you are aware I lost my house last night in a fire.

“Me, the girls and frank are ok but the house has gone.

“Devastated I don’t think can quite cut it at the moment.

“I really appreciate all the messages but finding it hard to reply to it all at the moment as you can imagine my head is shot. Really thankful for all the kind words though.”

A fundraising page set up in the wake of the fire to support the family had already raised more than £7,000 just a few hours after it was launched.

Carly Kadunic, who set up the GoMundme page, said: “The family are all safe but their home and personal belongings are gone.

“We are hoping to raise some money for the family to get them some basic items such as clothes and replace some of the Christmas presents the kids have lost last night also.

“It was such a devastating and traumatic night for the family and all involved.”

Others within the community also rallied round as a collection was set up for clothes and toys for the family who had been left with nothing because of the devastating events.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: ”We received the alert at 6.02pm on Wednesday, December 30 to a fire at a property in Canmore Grove, Dunfermline.

“Four crews were despatched and were later joined by a relief crew.

“Crews worked for several hours to control the blaze and were later stood down at 12.40am.”

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are continuing.