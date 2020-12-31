Fife youngster shot in the face in alleged BB gun attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife mum has warned other parents to remain vigilant after her son was allegedly shot in the face at close range with a BB gun.

The incident is said to have happened at Rosyth Public Park, in Park Road, early on Wednesday evening.

It is understood a teenager, who was part of a larger group, approached a young boy who was walking through the park before firing the gun at him. He was struck in the face with the pellet narrowly missing his eye.

The boy is understood to have suffered bruising to his face but did not require hospital treatment.

Posting on social media, the boy’s mum Dara Portsmouth called for the park to be made safer.

He said: “It was my little boy that was hit.

“It was done at close range right at his face, and has left a bruise if it had been a little to the right it would of had his eye.

“Not wanting any drama just asking parents to have a word on the safety of these guns.

“Not down at a local park where little one are playing.

“It has been reported.”

The incident has been roundly condemned on social media by local residents, with many calling for more to be done to curb incidents of anti-social behaviour happening in the park area in recent months.

Stacey McCullow said: “That’s awful, something definitely needs done about that. Hope the wee boy is ok.”

Pat Kerr wrote: “Police action required immediately. What idiot of a parent bought that. Beggars belief.”

Jenna De Swarte added: “We’ve been avoiding the park anyway, except for after school, just because older kids hang out there.”

Diane McRoberts said the incident was both “shocking and sad”.

BB guns are air guns that are designed to shoot small round metal or plastic pellets. The name refers to the ball bearing or “bullet ball” shot out by the devices.

The guns legally available to purchase in the UK by anyone over the age of 18. Use by persons 12 to 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult when using a gun.

Legislation forbids the guns to be carried in a public place unless in transit.

Commenting on the alleged shooting, a spokesperson for police Scotland said no record of an incident at the park on that day having been reported to police could be found.