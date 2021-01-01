Loss of life confirmed as another Fife care home reports Covid-19 cluster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

At least one person has died following the latest Covid-19 outbreak to hit a Fife care home.

NHS Fife has confirmed that a total of six residents at Matthew Fyfe Care Home in Dunfermline have tested positive for coronavirus so far, and revealed there has been “loss of life” connected to the cluster.

The exact figure has not been divulged for reasons of confidentiality but it is understood to be fewer than five.

The Fife Council-owned home, which provides 24-hour residential care to up to 32 older people across two floors, has been closed to visitors and all new admissions, and measures are being taken in a bid to curb any further spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife stated: “Sadly, there has been loss of life connected to the cluster, however, the exact number is too small to release for reasons of confidentiality.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones at this difficult time.

“NHS Fife’s health protection team and the Fife health and social care partnership is working alongside Fife Council’s environmental health service to support the management of the care home and help reduce further transmission of the virus.”

News of the latest care home cluster in Dunfermline comes just weeks after it emerged six people had died and 102 people had tested positive at Canmore Lodge Care Home – which is just over a mile from the Matthew Fyfe facility.

However, the two outbreaks are not thought to be linked in any way, although investigations are still continuing into what may have caused the clusters.

Matthew Fyfe Care Home, which is situated in large grounds in a residential area to the north of Dunfermline, was last inspected in September 2019 and was rated ‘good’ in terms of supporting people’s wellbeing, and ‘adequate’ in relation to its planning of care and support.

Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website at www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

A local online support hub has also been created to provide information on testing for Covid-19 and updates on the pandemic at www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.