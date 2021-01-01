Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife’s first baby of 2021 as couple welcome little Guy into the world

by Craig Smith
January 1 2021, 1.23pm Updated: January 2 2021, 9.47am
© Supplied by NHS FifeGuy Ted Halley, born on January 1, 2021.
Guy Ted Halley, born on January 1, 2021.

A New Year brought with it some new arrivals as a number of Fife couples celebrated the birth of their babies on January 1, 2021.

The first newborn welcomed into the world in the Kingdom came at 9.07am, when little Guy Ted Halley made an appearance at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital weighing 7lb 8oz.

Mother Morgan Halley, 30, from Windygates, and baby Guy were said to be doing well, with proud father Brett Halley, 32, also over the moon.