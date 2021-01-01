Kirkcaldy care home Covid-19 outbreak sees 24 people test positive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Seventeen residents and seven members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus at a Kirkcaldy care home.

Chapel Level Care Home, which is run by HC-One, has been closed to all non-essential visitors and new admissions following the outbreak.

A number of residents are said to be “very poorly”, according to sources, but there have been no deaths attributed to Covid-19 at the care home as yet.

A spokesperson for HC-One said: “Our residents are our absolute priority and we are taking all steps to minimise further spread of the virus including caring for residents in their rooms, continuing to restrict staff movement and focusing on high standards of infection control.

“We are doing everything we can to support our residents to return to good health.

“Affected colleagues are away from work and self-isolating until they have recovered, and we wish them well.

“The home is closed to non-essential visitors and admissions and we continue to work closely with our local health partners to respond to the outbreak.

“We have the staff, PPE and equipment we need, and we are grateful for the ongoing support and understanding of our families.”