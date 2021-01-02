St Andrews University security guard found student’s bank card and used it to buy Just Eat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A St Andrews University security officer stole a student’s bank card and used it to treat herself to takeaway food, drink, sweets and tobacco.

Oceanne Camus immediately started using the card to buy herself items after finding it and deciding not to hand it back to the owner.

Student Eilidh Yule reported her card missing shortly after realising it was gone but Camus had already ordered food from Just Eat and visited her local garage.

Failed attempts to spend hundreds of pounds online had also been made.

Camus, 25, Fleming Gardens East, Dundee, admitted stealing the card after finding it at St Andrews University on January 26 2019 and not handing it back.

She admitted pretending to be Eilidh Yule to use the card to buy £20.99 at Forfar Road Garage in Dundee and to place a £12.10 online Just Eat order.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The owner of the card is a St Andrews University student and she had been out in the students’ union when she lost it.

“She contacted her bank around 3am to cancel her card and discovered that transactions had been made without her knowledge.”

The use of the card at the garage led to police studying CCTV and Camus was identified and later traced and arrested at her home.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “She was working at St Andrews University. She had some difficulties. She spent the money on food and drinks.

“She came from Dingwall. She had come down to be a university support worker. She is still suspended. She will have to appeal the suspension but worries that the nature of the offence will go against her.

“She will try next year to get back into some form of employment.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence for reports and said: “She was employed as a security guard so she was in a position of trust.”