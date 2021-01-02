Police launch probe following ‘unexplained’ death of man, 43, on Fife track

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead on a track in Fife.

The 43-year-old was discovered on the grounds of Cardenbarns Farm, near Cardenden, on Saturday at about 10.30am.

Police say the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

The tragedy is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

The man’s body was found on a track on the farm, not far from the A92 Kirkcaldy to Crossgates road.

There is said to have been a heavy police presence in the area on Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police in Fife can confirm that the body of a 43-year old man was found on a track within the grounds of Cardenbarns Farm around 10.30am on Saturday, January 1 2021.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”