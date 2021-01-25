£1m wellbeing hub earmarked for hard pressed NHS staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Fife is creating a £1 million wellbeing hub to allow hard-pressed staff to relax and recharge.

The permanent centre at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, will be one of several at healthcare sites across the region.

They will replace a network of temporary hubs set up in the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows workers’ “incredible and heroic efforts” in dealing with the health crisis over the past nine months.

NHS Fife chairwoman Tricia Marwick said it had been the most significant health emergency in a generation and staff deserved immense credit.

Around half the funding for the project is from a £500,000 anonymous donation to the Fife Health Board Endowment Fund in April.

A further £100,000 is pledged from existing endowment funds.

The hospital’s staff club will be transformed into a lounge area and dining space with a mezzanine level and informal meeting space.

Architects have already produced drawings and work will begin early in the new year.

The project will be complete by autumn.

‘Staff deserve immense credit’

Mrs Marwick, chairwoman of the endowment fund trustees, said: “Healthcare staff across Fife have been working incredibly hard for many months to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The board of trustees wanted to acknowledge the dedication they have shown over these months in the most trying of circumstances.

“The new support hub will not only provide welcome respite for healthcare staff, it will also serve as a lasting reminder of their incredible and heroic efforts in managing the most significant health emergency in a generation.

“Importantly, we expect to create similar hubs elsewhere in Fife to recognise the efforts of healthcare staff across the kingdom.”

NHS Fife set up a network of temporary staff hubs at healthcare sites during the initial phase of the pandemic.

They provided a calm and relaxing environment for staff to recharge, get refreshments and take breaks away from busy hospital wards.

The hub at Victoria Hospital was one of the first of its kind in Scotland.