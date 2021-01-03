Emergency rescue triggered after walker injured at Fife beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services joined forces with mountain rescuers in Fife yesterday in a major operation to rescue a walker injured whilst on Lomond Hills

Ochils Mountain Rescue Team, were called to assist police and paramedics shortly before 4pm on Saturday, January 2, to rescue a walker who had suffered a fall in the Craigmead area of West Lomond.

© Supplied by Fife Coast and Count

Working in freezing temperatures as night fell, the injured man was successfully brought to safety and following initial medial attention was later transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

© Supplied by Fife Coast and Count

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesman for Ochils team, said: “The casualty was packaged in one of our rescue stretchers and sledged of the hill to the ambulance using a back rope over the extremely slippy ground.

“The paths around West Lomond and most of the poplar local hills in our area are very icy at the moment following the snow last week then the freeze thaw cycle.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: ” We were called at 3.50pm to assist Ochil MRT after concern for a 56-year-old man at West Lomond.

“Following the rescue he was then taken by ambulance to hospital.”

Walkers planning to visit the popular Fife beauty spot are being warned to be aware of further difficult weather conditions and freezing temperatures in the coming days.

An Ochils MRT spokesperson added: “With current cold temperatures forecast we expect this to be the case for for a while yet.

“The public are reminded that if they find themselves in need of assistance call 999 ask for police then Mountain Rescue.”