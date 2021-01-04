Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute after body discovered in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid to a Fife man who had been reported missing following the discovery of a body at a farm at the weekend.

The man, named locally as Darren McIntyre, had been the subject of concern since he was last seen leaving Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy at around 2am on January 1.

Police were called to land close to Cardenbarns Farm in Cardenden at around 10.30am on January 2 following the discovery of a man’s body.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which a spokesman for Police Scotland described as “unexplained but not being treated as suspicious.”

While police await the outcome of a post mortem, family members of the 43-year-old from Kirkcaldy have taken to social media following an online to express their heartbreak.

Sister Lorna McIntyre wrote: “Thank you for all the help and support but sadly although I cannot believe I would ever be saying this, my brother has passed away.”

News of the family’s grief saw many take to social media to pay their own tributes.

One wrote: “So so sorry to hear about Darren – absolutely heartbreaking, thinking of you all. Many a lovely memory of us all growing up in Hill of Beath together. Sending so much love your way.”

Another added: “Really gutted to hear about Darren. We were such a small class at Hill of Beath and he was a good lad. We had a load of daft times together. Sending my condolences to the family.”

Darren Watt, Conservative Councillor for Cowdenbeath, posted online, saying: “Very sad to hear of the passing of local man Darren McIntyre.

“My thoughts and best wishes go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Mr McIntyre was well known locally and often went on the supporter buses from Fife to watch his beloved Rangers football team.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife can confirm that the body of a 43-year old man was found on a track within the grounds of Cardenbarns Farm around 10.30am on Saturday, January, 2.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”