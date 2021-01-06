Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife tenants organisation has called for a re-think on bin collection services after communities across the region faced more than a week of overflowing recycling points and rotting waste at communal sites.

Ian Robertson, chairman of Glenrothes Area Residents Federation has branded the council’s service over Christmas and New Year “a joke”.

He said an urgent review of services was necessary as more people are ordered to stay at home following the move back to a full lockdown.

Mr Robertson said he had been inundated with complaints about stinking rubbish piled high and overwhelmed recycling points.

“Tenants deserve better given that rubbish at some flats in Glenrothes was piled 10 foot high,” said Mr Robertson.

“I ended up having to raise the issue with housing officers after I got no response from local councillors or the environmental department.

“Tenants groups elsewhere have reported similar problems and it’s simply unacceptable for bins to be left uncollected for so long,” he added.

“Given that most people will now be required to stay at home because of the new lockdown measures, it’s vital the council gets its act together and residents don’t have to endure a repeat of the rotting waste and mounting rubbish outside their homes.”

In Abbotsford Road, where some of the worst problems were reported, one resident said rubbish was left lying just yards from her home for days before it was finally collected.

“Claims that the excess waste is the fault of fly tippers is nonsense,” she said.

“Virtually all that was left here was bagged by neighbours because recycling and communal bins were bursting at the seams.

“People want to recycle but the service is woefully inadequate especially at peak times.”

Glenrothes councillor Ross Vettraino, the environment, protective services and community safety committee convener, defended the council’s service.

He said Fife’s kerbside recycling service, 300 recycling points and network of 11 recycling centres were among the best in the country.

“The service will never be as good as it can possibly be if the public don’t take an active part in using it effectively,” he said.

“The council simply does not have the resources to empty all of the recycling points before they are full, therefore people need to act responsibly.”

He said Fife Resource Solutions, which manages the council’s kerbside collection service, would be able to empty recycling points more frequently during the new restrictions because of the reduced demand for commercial waste collections.