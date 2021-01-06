‘We will be there’: Fife support group to continue helping child abuse survivors through lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A support service for survivors of childhood sexual abuse is receiving more referrals than ever as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Kingdom Abuse Survivors Project (Kasp) closed its office in Kirkcaldy in March as Covid-19 began sweeping the country.

Since then, it has supported clients through lockdown with online meetings, phone calls and even text messages.

However, a support group for young people, due to launch in April, has been put on hold.

Many people have found the process extremely difficult, said Kasp manager Joy Patrick.

“The legacy of Covid-19 and what the future holds post-pandemic will be a major challenge for everyone in the coming years,” she said.

We continue to receive a steady increase in referrals to the project for counselling and support.” Joy Patrick.

She added: “We have worked with it to make sure we can support everyone involved and that everyone is safe and well.

“Kasp clients can be sure of one thing, that we will be there for them.”

How is all began

Kasp began in 1995 after a storyline in a TV soap led to social work services being overwhelmed by requests for help.

It was launched by a group of people with experience in social work, health care and child protection.

Joy said the need had never been more apparent.

“Sadly, 25 years later we continue to receive a steady increase in referrals to the project for counselling and support, which is proof that our work is far from over,” she said.

At first the service was offered in Kirkcaldy only but it is now Fife-wide.

In the last year it has helped 480 people and received 256 new referrals.

All clients are over the age of 16, with the majority in the 36 to 45 age bracket.

Other services offered

Kasp also runs a mental health project, support for people affected by domestic abuse and an advocacy service.

Support is given to 16 to 25-year-olds through the young person’s service.

Many other organisations – including the police – have benefited from training offered by Kasp staff.

The aim is to raise awareness of childhood sexual abuse and the services on offer.

Funding comes from a range of sources but the service has acknowledged finances are a concern.

Kasp chairwoman Anne Aberdein said: “The current economic climate continues to make a very challenging environment for all voluntary agencies and additional funding is generally quite difficult to secure.”