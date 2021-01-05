‘Think of others’: Fife shoppers told not to panic buy following lockdown announcement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife supermarkets are urging shoppers not to panic buy essentials following Monday’s lockdown announcement.

A number of local stores have already put in place restrictions on bulk buying certain items.

The aim is to prevent a repeat of scenes last March and April when shelves were stripped bare of the basics.

Queues formed outside some Fife shops within hours of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on Monday.

And now every supermarket is jam packed queing out the doors car parks over flowing panic buying Posted by Fife jammer locations on Monday, January 4, 2021

Some customers were seen trying to bulk buy toilet roll and other groceries.

Tesco has now posted signs outside its Dalgety Bay store.

It has warned customers that the bulk buying of goods is not allowed.

The signs read: “Following the announcement from the First Minister, we respectfully ask all our customers to follow the guidance whilst in our store.

“Restrictions on bulk buying products will be in place to ensure we have enough essential products for everyone.

“There is no need to panic buy as we will still be receiving our regular deliveries.”

Eros Retail, which runs several stores across Fife under the Greens banner, also cautioned against panic buying.

❌❌❌DON'T PANIC BUY❌❌❌After the government announcement at 2pm today we have already had multiple customers attempting… Posted by Greens of Markinch on Monday, January 4, 2021

It said: “After the government announcement… we have already had multiple customers attempting to bulk buy toilet roll and other groceries.

“We have now put limits on the number of products customers can buy (of the same product).

“Think of others.”

One customer responded: “Well done.

“Glad some companies have sense, even if their customers don’t.”

Many supermarkets ran out of essentials, including fresh meat, pasta, rice and toilet paper as people rushed to stock up at the start of the first lockdown.

The major supermarkets released a joint statement at the time, telling people to shop in a considerate manner.

Most of Scotland has been told to stay at home again for the rest of January.

This follows a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.