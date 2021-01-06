Four dead as Covid-19 tears through Fife care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four elderly residents have died after coronavirus ripped through a care home in Fife, it has emerged.

Staff at Abbotsford Bayview Care Home in Methil are working hard to curb any further spread of Covid-19 after 21 residents and 15 employees all returned positive tests following an initial outbreak at the start of last month.

The Courier understands that a staff member initially tested positive on December 3, and the first positive resident was identified when a subsequent sample of residents were tested.

Both the positive staff member and the first positive resident had attended a hospital appointment on November 30, and further investigations are ongoing to establish if that may have been the source of the cluster.

Most of the residents affected are said to have experienced “mild symptoms”, but a spokesperson for Abbotsford Care confirmed four people who tested positive for Covid-19 have so far passed away within 28 days of their test.

“Families were supported to be with their loved ones where possible at the end of their life,” the home said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all families during this difficult time.

“Having been Covid-free for the majority of the pandemic this outbreak is evidently upsetting for everyone though the Bayview community have rallied to support the home, residents, and staff.

“Throughout the duration of the pandemic Abbotsford Care, and the staff at Bayview, have followed strict guidance and implemented measures throughout the duration of lockdown.

“All staff were being stringently tested as part of the weekly testing programme. It was from the weekly testing that the first positive staff member was identified.”

‘Continues to be an incredibly difficult and challenging situation’

The spokesperson added that all necessary measures have been put in place to curb any further spread of the virus, with staff working closely with Health Protection Scotland, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, and the Care Inspectorate.

“Residents continue to be in isolation with their health and well-being remaining our priority and staff are going above and beyond to support them through this difficult time,” the spokesperson continued.

“Relatives and families have been kept regularly updated on changing circumstance within the home.

“And, as in any situation, where a resident becomes unwell, we maintain clear and comprehensive dialogue with families, whilst taking advice and following guidance from their GP and other health care professionals.

“If necessary, we will support relatives to visit their loved ones who may be at the end of life.

“This has and continues to be an incredibly difficult and challenging situation.

“Abbotsford continues with its endeavour to minimising the effect this virus will have on our community.”