How to keep fit during lockdown: Fife sports trust launches online fitness programme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is relaunching its online fitness programme to keep people active during lockdown.

All of the region’s sports and leisure centres closed when Tier 4 restrictions were introduced on Boxing Day.

Outdoor facilities have now also closed in light of Monday’s lockdown announcement.

The fitness timetable will be similar to last year’s offering, which proved immensely popular during the 2020 lockdown.

The free sessions will be available from Monday.

Our FREE and LIVE online programme will re-start on https://t.co/pPIzbKGP6D next Monday 11th January🥰 In the meantime, we have over 100 workouts to choose from on https://t.co/9uvjx3363j Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss out 👍 pic.twitter.com/9lQHhm2pb8 — Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (@FifeLeisure) January 4, 2021

A health and wellbeing programme for people with long-term health conditions will continue.

Trust chief executive Emma Walker said: “We are very disappointed to be in a situation where we once again have to close all our facilities.

“We know from our customer surveys that local communities enjoyed being able to get back and be physically active, safely, in our centres.

“The availability of community leisure facilities are crucial for the health and wellbeing of people of all ages and abilities.

“As we have been operating with the highest levels of health and safety measures in place, we are confident that we can open our facilities as soon as possible when allowed.”

She added: “We know these sessions were extremely popular during the first lockdown and they allow people to benefit from the health and mental wellbeing benefits of getting active.”

Details of the online sessions, led by qualified instructors, are on the trust’s website at www.fifeleisure.org