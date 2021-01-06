Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
How to keep fit during lockdown: Fife sports trust launches online fitness programme

by Claire Warrender
January 6 2021, 12.50pm
© SuppliedKirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is relaunching its online fitness programme to keep people active during lockdown.

All of the region’s sports and leisure centres closed when Tier 4 restrictions were introduced on Boxing Day.

Outdoor facilities have now also closed in light of Monday’s lockdown announcement.

The fitness timetable will be similar to last year’s offering, which proved immensely popular during the 2020 lockdown.

The free sessions will be available from Monday.

A health and wellbeing programme for people with long-term health conditions will continue.

Trust chief executive Emma Walker said: “We are very disappointed to be in a situation where we once again have to close all our facilities.

“We know from our customer surveys that local communities enjoyed being able to get back and be physically active, safely, in our centres.

“The availability of community leisure facilities are crucial for the health and wellbeing of people of all ages and abilities.

“As we have been operating with the highest levels of health and safety measures in place, we are confident that we can open our facilities as soon as possible when allowed.”

She added: “We know these sessions were extremely popular during the first lockdown and they allow people to benefit from the health and mental wellbeing benefits of getting active.”

Details of the online sessions, led by qualified instructors, are on the trust’s website at www.fifeleisure.org

