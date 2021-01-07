Storm drains for Victoria Hospital car park hit by dramatic floods

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work to install new storm drains at a flood-hit hospital car park will begin on Friday.

The drains are intended to prevent a repeat of the dramatic flooding that hit Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy in August.

Several cars were wrecked during a severe storm that also damaged homes and businesses across Fife.

The hospital was able to operate normally, despite the flooded car park.

The work will take place at car park A, outside the maternity and children’s wards.

A small number of parking spaces will be impacted as a result, NHS Fife said.

“This work is aimed at helping to prevent future flooding and will temporarily displace a number of spaces over the following 10 days,” said a spokesperson.

“Whilst a relatively small number of spaces will be impacted, please allow extra time for your journey.”

Director of facilities and estates Andy Fairgrieve said that while the possibility of future flooding could not be ruled out, the works would reduce the risks.

Shocked nightshift staff found their cars submerged as they clocked off on August 12.

Some vehicles floated off with the sheer volume of water and became lodged on top of each other.

Many car owners then had trouble organising insurance payouts.

Local businesses, including coach companies and car hire garages stepped in to help to ensure key staff were able to get to work.

NHS Fife closed the car park again on October 2 following another forecast of heavy rain.

The move was pre-emptive in a bid to avoid any further incidents.

Heartbreaking

Mr Fairgrieve said: “Last year we saw flooding in car park A following an unprecedented rainfall over many hours.

“While this was the first flood of any note in the car park since it opened in 2012, it was heartbreaking for those whose cars were damaged.

“Work will commence in the coming days to install storm drains in the car park.

“While we can never entirely rule out the possibility of flooding in future, these works will improve drainage on the site and reduce the risk of a similar situation from developing.

“The work will take around 10 days to complete.”

Unprecedented event

Victoria Hospital was not the only building impacted by the storm that night.

Many Fife residents were decanted from their homes and spent Christmas and new year in temporary accommodation.

Police declared a major incident in Fife due to the relentless torrential downpour along with thunder and lightning.

The amount of rain that fell at Fife Airport in Glenrothes has been described as a once in 1,000 year event.

Council officers have now pledged to spend £325,000 on reviewing road drainage and clearing gullies and ditches in a bid to ensure vulnerable communities are better protected during any future deluge.