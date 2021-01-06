All of Fife’s recycling centres to remain open but safety rules apply

All 11 of Fife’s recycling centres will stay open despite new lockdown restrictions being introduced by the Scottish Government on Monday.
The booking system that was introduced in June 2020 midway through the first lockdown will continue.
Fife Council has issued new guidance on how to book visit on its website.
Only the sites at Dunfermline and Ladybank will allow larger vehicles such as vans and trailers.
No walk in access will be permitted at the sites at Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, St Andrews, Pittenweem, Dalgety Bay, Methil, Cupar and Ladybank for the foreseeable future in order to meet social distancing requirements.
Only one person will be permitted to exit vehicles to dispose of waste unless it is bulky.
Staff will not be able to assist in the offloading of waste and anyone thought to be displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or who is already self-isolating will not be permitted to enter.
Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of the environment, protective services and community safety committee, said: “All of Fife Council’s recycling centres will continue to operate safely, both for staff and for members of the public because of the use of the booking system which was introduced last year and will remain during this time.”
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe