Fife driver, 23, admits killing premature baby in head-on crash

A Fife driver has admitted killing a premature baby in a head-on crash.

Luke Myers was just 32 minutes old when he died as a result of the collision on the B9157 near Kirkcaldy.

His mother, heavily pregnant Shannon Myers, was a passenger in the Seat Leon being driven by Stephen Stennett, 23.

The 18-year-old had to have an emergency caesarean section but the baby died despite efforts to save him.

Afterwards, Miss Myers paid tribute to her “handsome little boy”.

She said: “I promise you now Luke you’ll always be in our hearts and I’m gonna make you proud.

“This isn’t goodbye forever.

“You will get your justice and the best send off.

“I love you so much my handsome little boy.”

Dangerous overtaking manoeuvre

Stennett, from Cowdenbeath, has now been told he is facing jail after he pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to causing death by dangerous driving in October 2018.

The court heard he had been attempting a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

Prosecutor Murdoch McTaggart said: “The accused pulled out and drove into the path of an oncoming van.

“The accused’s vehicle ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.”

Miss Myers, who was 30-weeks pregnant, was in the front passenger seat.

She complained about pain in her abdomen and a concerned witness took her to hospital.

A scan showed the baby had a heartbeat of 60 beats per minute.

“This was regarded as low and gave cause for concern,” Mr McTaggart said.

Baby Luke was said to be “floppy and unresponsive with no signs of life” after the emergency c-section.

Medics performed CPR for more than half an hour in an attempt to restart his heartbeat.

Mr McTaggart said: “At 12 minutes after birth no heartbeat could be detected.

“He was given oxygen and adrenaline and the resuscitation team continued to treat him, however his heartbeat did not return.

“At 32 minutes of full resuscitation all team members agreed to withdraw life support and life was pronounced extinct.”

Luke’s cause of death was stated as “complications of traumatic abruption due to road traffic collision”.

Pathologists found he had red marks on his face as well as fractures to four ribs and a collarbone.

Relatives later launched a fundraising appeal to pay for his funeral.

Injuries

Miss Myers, from Portobello, suffered broken toes and a fractured arm.

A teenage girl, who was a passenger in the car, received a fractured spine, collarbone and sternum.

A teenage male passenger also suffered a fractured spine, as well as a fractured eye bone and a minor head injury.

Van driver Ian Baker, wife Clara and a 10-year-old girl all escaped with minor injuries.

Stennet admitted being the driver of the car.

Mr McTaggart added: “He earlier told a witness that the collision was his fault and that when he saw the van he tried to get in the ditch but that he still hit it.”

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence until next month for background reports.

She said: “You will understand you pled guilty to a serious crime which had tragic results.

“When a life is lost, the court will almost always impose a period of imprisonment.”