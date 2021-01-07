Fife drink-driver got behind wheel because he wanted to be with dog’s ashes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dunfermline drink-driver got behind the wheel because he felt he needed to get home to be with his recently-deceased dog’s ashes.

Gordon Banks crashed his car and was found by the police about a mile from the accident scene as he struggled to get home.

Banks, 46, of High Beveridgewell, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on November 21 on the B915 at Dunfermline he drove with excess alcohol (49 mics).

Defence solicitor Russel McPhate told the court Banks had been at a friend’s house, adding: “His dog had recently died and he wanted to go home to be close to his pet’s ashes. He was involved in a crash as he drove home.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony banned Banks from driving for a year and fined him £600.