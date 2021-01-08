Fife sign language star Layla Cooke recognised by Scottish Parliament

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Teenage sign language star Layla Cooke has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament for her achievements.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley has placed a motion before members praising the 15-year-old Fifer’s dedication and drive.

It wishes her “every success with her endeavours”.

Mr Rowley said: “Layla’s story is deeply inspiring and it is incredible to see such a young person doing so much for her community.”

Layla said she feels honoured to be recognised.

What are Layla’s achievements?

The Auchmuty High School pupil was named one of the most inspiring young women in the country last year when she appeared on the YMCA’s 30 under 30 list.

She shot to fame in 2019 when she taught Scots singer Lewis Capaldi to sign Happy Birthday.

She later appeared on stage signing along with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers before launching the LC Academy.

Her weekly classes at Fife College were moved online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She went on to work with the Frisson Foundation, a Fife-based organisation which aims to improve confidence through song and dance performances.

Layla, who began losing her hearing at the age of five, taught children in schools across Scotland how to sign her version of Heroes and Merry Christmas Everyone.

She rounded off 2021 with the release of a festive video just before Christmas.

Instead of a payment, the foundation donated to Levenmouth Foodbank at Layla’s request.

Mr Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Layla’s story is deeply inspiring, and it is incredible to see such a young person doing so much for her community.

“Her video over the Christmas period was both heart-warming and moving.

“At this time when so many of us are finding things difficult, it is fantastic to see such a young person stepping up and leading in the community, and it deserves recognition.

“Layla’s dedication and drive should be an encouragement for us all, and I wish her every success in all her future endeavours.”

Layla’s mother Suzy Cooke described her daughter as a kind and caring person who just wants to help others.

“It is nice that she is recognised for her dedication,” she said.

Layla said she felt a little emotional when reading Mr Rowley’s motion.

“I am glad I can bring some light and encouragement to others in an unknown world,” she said.

“I am continuing to sign online during this new lockdown and thank Alex Rowley for this recognition.”