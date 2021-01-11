£70m plan for St Andrews student accommodation to be considered this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A £70 million plan for new student accommodation in St Andrews will be considered by councillors this week.

The university wants to create 681 beds in eight new buildings at Albany Park.

It said the move will ease pressure on the town’s housing stock while ensuring students have a place to stay.

© Supplied

The development is part of the university’s £100 million investment in student accommodation over the next few years.

It hopes to eventually create 1,000 new bedrooms in addition to the 4,000 it already provides.

The Albany Park proposal are intended to replace 10 buildings providing more than 300 beds, which have been demolished.

© Courtesy St Andrews University

The application will be considered by the north east planning committee on Wednesday.

Objections

Fife Council has received 39 objections against the development, including from the community council.

They have outlined a number of concerns including that the buildings are too high and too dense.

Objectors fear the materials to be used are not appropriate and that the development may affect views of the town from the East Sands.

Concerns about flooding have also been lodged but these are said to have been addressed within the application.

Recommendation

Planning officer Natasha Cockburn has recommended the application be approved, saying there is no reason to refuse it.

Any approval would be subject to a legal agreement requiring the university to contribute £5,000 towards potential improvements for cyclists at the Lade Braes.

Ms Cockburn said student accommodation is appropriate for the site.

“The applicant proposes sufficient parking within the site to accommodate the development and the proposals would not have any adverse impacts on the surrounding road network,” she said.

“Overall, the proposal represents a high-quality design which would develop a brownfield, vacant site within St Andrews.”

The university’s initial blueprint for the development included plans for 900 beds.

It cut the number following concerns by Fife Council about flood risk.

The plans include the conversion of Woodburn House to create a two-bedroom flat and seven en-suite bedrooms for warden accommodation.

In addition, dining, laundry and other social spaces will be provided in a steadings building.

More than 100 car parking spaces, bin and cycle storage and a network of paths are also planned.