Drug haul unearthed as police carry out string of raids in Fife communities

Three people have been reported to the procurator fiscal after drugs worth a four-figure sum were seized during co-ordinated police raids in Fife earlier this week.

The Courier can reveal that a 30-year-old man will appear in court in due course charged with various drug supply offences, while a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman have also been reported to the Crown for drug possession offences.

Specialist officers, acting on tip-offs from members of the community in the Benarty area, executed four search warrants at three addresses in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a targeted effort to disrupt the supply of illegal controlled substances in central Fife.

Varying quantities of class A and B drugs were discovered within all three properties in Ivanhoe Avenue in Lochore, New Flockhouse in Ballingry and Inchgall Avenue in Crosshill.

Sources suggest the amount of drugs recovered were in the “low four-figure” category, but local officers are said to be pleased with how the operation on Wednesday went.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following intelligence, officers carried out searches at properties in the Ivanhoe Avenue, New Flockhouse and Inchgall Avenue areas of Fife on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

“Two women, aged 24 and 38, have been reported for drug possession offences.

“A 30-year-old man has been reported for drug supply offences.”

The drug seizures come amid an increased focus on the Benarty area in particular in relation to drugs and drug-related crime.

An increase in drug-related violence in Benarty, Cardenden and Lochgelly saw local officers embark on Operation BOO in September, which aimed to disrupt, deter and detect such behaviour in those areas.

Round-the-clock police patrols were deployed in the area, and local councillor Lea McLelland said she hoped the police and community’s efforts were paying dividends.

“It’s serious drug related criminality with the dealing of class A drugs such as crack cocaine which has resulted in months of mayhem,” she said.

“I’ve seen first-hand cars deliberately torched and the fear that instils in people.

“We need to put a stop to such behaviour and the police operation was not before time.

“The overwhelming majority of residents are hard-working, law-abiding people who just want to get on with their lives without being subjected the daily torment brought about by a small number of criminals.”