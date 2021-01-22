Health and safety concerns as huge haul of Covid masks found in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Fife communities have been raised after environmental campaigners discovered thousands of discarded face masks strewn across the region.

The Fife Street Champions group said volunteers found a mask every 60 metres during one litter pick near a shopping area in Rosyth.

The scale of the dumping has fuelled health and safety fears over to risk of contamination.