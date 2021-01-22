Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Health and safety concerns as huge haul of Covid masks found in Fife

by Craig Smith
January 22 2021, 3.12pm Updated: January 22 2021, 4.16pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaSharon Longhurst and David Spence of Fife Street Champions want to highlight that since March they have collected of 3500 recklessly discarded covid masks around local public areas.
Sharon Longhurst and David Spence of Fife Street Champions want to highlight that since March they have collected of 3500 recklessly discarded covid masks around local public areas.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Fife communities have been raised after environmental campaigners discovered thousands of discarded face masks strewn across the region.

The Fife Street Champions group said volunteers found a mask every 60 metres during one litter pick near a shopping area in Rosyth.

The scale of the dumping has fuelled health and safety fears over to risk of contamination.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe

More from The Courier