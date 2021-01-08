Police investigate after man with knife attempts robbery at Fife Post Office

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Fife are appealing for information following an attempted robbery at the Post Office in High Valleyfield earlier this week.

Officers have revealed that a man entered the shop on Chapel Street around 4.50pm on Wednesday, January 6, and threatened a staff member with a knife before demanding money.

The staff member refused and the man was forced to leave empty-handed.

Thankfully no-one was injured, but the employee behind the counter was said to be “badly shaken” by what happened.

Police Scotland say they are keen to trace the man responsible for the attempted robbery.

The suspect is described as around 6’2” tall, of slim build and he spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing an army type olive green jacket with a black hoodie, and a black face mask.

Detective Constable Rob Finch, from Police Scotland said: “The victim was providing an essential service to the community and has unfortunately had to endure this.

“This incident has left him in shock but thankfully unhurt.

“We believe a number of other people entered the shop shortly after the man left and we would be keen to speak to them.

“We would also like to hear from those who may have been travelling in the area at this time to check any dash cam footage they may have.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident reference number 2593 of January 6 2021.”