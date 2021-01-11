Fife dancer selected for place in National Youth Dance Company of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A talented Fife teenager has won a place in the country’s flagship contemporary dance company.

Farrah Fawcett, 18, from Newport-on-Tay, will take her spot in the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland after being recognised as one of the country’s most exceptional rising stars.

Farrah was chosen by YDance (Scottish Youth Dance) after an online audition process which saw 30 of Scotland’s most talented young dancers apply for one of 12 spaces.

Launched in 2012 by YDance, the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland works with choreographer Anna Kenrick to develop youngsters’ technical, creative and performance skills through a series of intensive weekends and national and international performances.

Farrah, who started out when she was just eight at Scottish Dance Theatre’s children’s classes, is now studying at the Scottish School of Contemporary Dance.

She said her involvement with the national company had already opened her mind to what she could do.

“Things that I thought were physical impossibilities for my body and mind have become accessible,” she said.

“In the future I would like to dance professionally with a touring company, performing experimental works that take you elsewhere from the world we live in.

“NYDCS will help me have the confidence, creativity and physical endurance to achieve this goal.”

YDance is the national dance organisation for children and young people in Scotland, and is funded through Creative Scotland.

It aims to offer every youngster the opportunity to realise their potential as individuals through dance and works with partners in education, culture, health and sport to make that happen. Its three main areas of work are developing talent, education, and access and participation.

Farrah will join 11 other dancers who will work with Anna Kenrick over the coming months. Sessions will initially take place online and will follow official Covid-19 guidelines.